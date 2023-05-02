Man killed in Bristol house fire: Police

The man was removed from the house and first responders tried life-saving measures. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

BRISTOL, Conn. — An older man has died in a house fire in Bristol late Monday evening, according to Bristol police.

Bristol police and fire crews were called to Steele Road for a report of an active structure fire just before 10 p.m. Monday. Firefighters found an older man in the basement while searching the home.

The man was removed from the house and first responders tried life-saving measures. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The other house resident made it out of the home safely, police said.

The man's identity has not been released at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

