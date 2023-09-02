Broad & King Streets closed as Bristol police investigate 'serious' overnight crash

All traffic is asked to avoid the area of Broad and King Streets.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol police are investigating a "serious" car crash in the area of Broad St. and King St. overnight Saturday.

Police said it happened around 2 a.m. Saturday.

All traffic is asked to avoid the area.

Information on any injuries was not immediately made available.

This is a developing story.

