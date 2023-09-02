x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Bristol

Broad & King Streets closed as Bristol police investigate 'serious' overnight crash

All traffic is asked to avoid the area of Broad and King Streets.
Credit: FOX61

BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol police are investigating a "serious" car crash in the area of Broad St. and King St. overnight Saturday.

Police said it happened around 2 a.m. Saturday.

All traffic is asked to avoid the area.

Information on any injuries was not immediately made available.

This is a developing story.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Related Articles

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON XFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

Ex-UConn football player Dennis Hernandez ordered re-arrest on brick-throwing charges at ESPN

Before You Leave, Check This Out