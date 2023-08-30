Rotary Club, Farmers Market member resigns over racist social media comments: Bristol mayor

The mayor said in a Facebook update that Jim Albert "has resigned from the Rotary Club and will not be associated with the farmers market moving forward."

BRISTOL, Conn. — The Bristol resident accused of making racist comments in response to an alleged hate gathering in the area has resigned from being a member of the Rotary Club and being part of the Farmers Market, according to both the city's mayor and the city's Democratic Town Committee (DTC).

Mayor Jeffrey Caggiano posted a video update to Facebook on Tuesday evening, saying that Jim Albert "has resigned from the Rotary Club and will not be associated with the farmers market moving forward."

The mayor added that "the statement [Albert posted] was disturbing to me," and had discussed the incident with the Rotary, which led to Albert resigning from the Club.

“The Bristol DTC stands against racism and hate in all forms,” said DTC Chairman Ken Rasmussen-Tuller. “We are happy to see that action was taken to remove Mr. Albert from his position of authority over the Farmers Market."

Rasmussen-Tuller went on to say that the Committee is "saddened" that they believe it took a letter they wrote to the mayor earlier that day to take action on the issue.

The letter the Committee sent to the mayor earlier Tuesday demanded action after Albert's "extreme racism expressed publicly on his Facebook page" in reaction to a white supremacist group's demonstration in town last week.

They demanded Albert be removed from involvement with the Rotary Club, the Farmers Market, and any other town organizations he is involved in.

The letter also asks the mayor to introduce a motion at the Sept. 12 City Council meeting "denouncing this type of activity in the city," as well as recruit residents to serve in the Diversity committee and send a report regarding this situation to the Connecticut State Police Hate Crimes Division.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, Bristol police announced it was investigating the group demonstration, which police believe happened on or around Aug. 19 in the area of Route 72 and Todd St. In pictures posted to social media, the group held up red flares and a sign that said "Keep CT White."

---

---

