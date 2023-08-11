Teen stabbed in Bristol; part of Route 72 closed for investigation

A 17-year-old went to the emergency room with critical stab wounds, police said.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Part of Route 72 is closed in Bristol after a teen was found stabbed Thursday night, police said.

School Street (Route 72) is closed between West Street (Route 69) and North Main Street. Drivers are asked to seek other routes to minimize delays in their morning commute as the road is expected to be closed throughout the morning.

Bristol police said they were called to a "disturbance" on School St. right before 11 p.m. Police said that shots were possibly fired as well, according to the report.

When officers got to the scene, they found "evidence of a serious assault" in the roadway.

Shortly after, police were told of a 17-year-old stabbing victim that entered the emergency room of a nearby hospital.

Police said the teen was taken to a trauma hospital via LifeStar based on his injuries.

According to officials, the teen underwent surgery and is in critical but stable condition.

At this time, it's unknown what led up to the assault.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.

