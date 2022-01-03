Bristol firefighters battle deadly fire at multi-unit house

Six people have been displaced from the multi-unit building, and the Red Cross is assisting them.

BRISTOL, Conn. — One person has died and two firefighters were injured after a fire destroyed a multi-unit building in Bristol on Monday morning.

Crews were called to a home on Allen Street at around 11 a.m., Bristol Fire Chief Richard Hart told FOX61.

It became a 2-alarm fire, and mutual aid responded from Terryville, Plainville, and Farmington fire departments.

One person from inside the building was dead, according to Hart. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Two firefighters are recovering from minor injuries.

The Bristol Fire Marshal, Connecticut State Police, and the State Fire Marshal's office are all investigating the cause of the fire.

