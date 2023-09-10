Bristol community marks 1 year since death of officers with fundraiser, vigil

Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were ambushed last year and shot and killed by a suspect while responding to a 911 call.

BRISTOL, Conn. — It’s been almost one year since Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy of the Bristol Police Department were shot and killed in an ambush attack.

This week, the Bristol community has found a new way to show support for each other by creating a fundraiser in the officers' honor.

Over the next few days, many luminary bags will be lighting up windows and porches in Bristol. Each one will raise money for a good cause, but also a reminder of DeMonte and Hamzy.

DeMonte and Hamzy along with a third officer, Alec Iurato, had responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute between two brothers, Nicholas, and Nathan Brutcher. When the three officers arrived, DeMonte and Hamzy were ambushed by Nicholas Brutcher. DeMonte and Hamzy were shot and killed, while an injured Iurato managed to escape the ambush before shooting and killing Nicholas Brutcher.

“We are managing as best as we can," said Gabby Hamzy, Alec Hamzy's cousin. "The past year has been tough, but with the outpouring of support from Bristol and the people around the state, it helps."

But this week, Gabby Hamzy is channeling that grief and loss into luminary bags which will raise money for the Sgt. Alex Hamzy Memorial Fund.

“We just want awareness for these men in blue and what they do and how much they sacrifice their lives for us,” Gabby Hamzy said.

Sacrifice is now the word used by many when describing Alex Hamzy. His uncle, Bill Hamzy, said that he wants people to know the man behind the badge as well.

“It’s very important. Alex was an officer, but he was more than that,” Bill Hamzy said. ”He was born and raised here; he has deep ties. We wanted to create a way to remember his name and who he is as Alex, the husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin, [and] friend.”

And as they head into the week that changed their lives, with Thursday marking the one-year point since the tragedy, these family members say they are trying to focus on the positive.

“It will be an awful week," said Bill Hamzy. "Thursday will be an awful day, but the people here have shown kindness, and it’s been awesome."

The luminary bags this week at the Hamzy Law Firm located at 140 Farmington Avenue, Bristol, for $3 each during regular business hours. Cash and Venmo payments are accepted.

The Bristol Police Department will also hold a vigil on Thursday at 7 p.m. in front of the department. Anyone can attend to support those feeling DeMonte and Hamzy's loss.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

