Woman struck, killed in Bristol; police seek witnesses

Police said the crash happened on Jerome Avenue near Fox Den Road around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.
BRISTOL, Conn. — A woman is dead after she was struck by a car, Bristol police said. 

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on Jerome Avenue by Fox Den Road. 

Police found the woman and she was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. She has not been identified at this time. 

The accident reconstruction team was called to the scene to investigate. Police did not state whether or not the car remained on the scene or if any driver is facing charges at this time. 

Investigators are currently seeking witnesses that may have been driving in the area of Jerome Avenue and Fox Den Road in Bristol and who may have seen the crash happen. 

Anyone with information should contact Officer Verillo at 860-584-3031.

