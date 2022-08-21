Man dies in motorcycle crash in Bristol

The crash happened on Redstone Hill Road

BRISTOL, Conn. — A man in his late 50s is dead after a motorcycle crash late Saturday evening according to Bristol police.

Police responded to the Redstone Hill Road area for a report of a motorcycle driver who had crashed his motorcycle at 11:44 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a 57-year-old man in the roadway, who was later pronounced dead.

The Bristol Police Department's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to investigate the crash. The initial investigation by police shows that the man was riding east on Redstone Hill Road on his motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and crashed.

If anyone witnessed this crash, please contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3038.

The man's identity has not been released.

No other details are available.

