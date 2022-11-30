Bristol officer Alec Iurato honored with belt at WWE event

During a stop in Hartford, the WWE honored Bristol officer Alex Iurato with a belt. Iurato was one of three officers who were ambushed in October.

BRISTOL, Conn. — During a recent stop in Hartford, the WWE honored Bristol police officer Alec Iurato with a belt.

Iurato was one of three officers that initially responded to a domestic disturbance call in October that ended in gunfire. Two of Iurato's fellow officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, were killed by suspect Nicholas Brutcher.

During the ambush, an injured Iurato pulled himself away and fired a shot that downed Brutcher, eventually killing him.

All three officers were honored over the course of the last two months. The New England Patriots honored DeMonte and Hamzy.

This past Saturday, first responders from 18 departments across Connecticut and Massachusetts held an honorary hockey game at the XL Center for DeMonte and Hamzy.

The WWE rolled into Hartford on November 18 and the Bristol Police Department shared on their Facebook page an image of Iurato with the belt as he was honored.

The biggest show of honor and support came recently by the Bristol community themselves. The city lit up blue lights on the one-month commemoration of the tragic shooting.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

---

