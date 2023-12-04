Bristol officer Iurato honored at fallen officers baseball game fundraiser

Alec Iurato's alma mater baseball team Misericordia with their supporters traveled three hours to play ball. All proceeds went to the fallen officer's families.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Back to the mound, Bristol officer Alec Iurato threw the first pitch for a baseball team he used to play for, but this game was even more meaningful.

“To be here tonight with this beautiful weather, there’s no doubt they are looking down on us,” said Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould.

Exactly six months ago, Iurato’s life changed. He along with two other officers was ambushed in a shooting. Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed, while Iurato fought for his life in the hospital.

On Wednesday, the baseball team from his alma mater at Misericordia along with their supporters traveled three hours to pay their respects and play ball.

“We’re getting to know our Misericordia family very much and the fact that it was an alumni, it was a no-brainer to come here,” said Christopher Juchnik.

Adele Decker who spearheaded this game said they were planning it since the tragedy happened.

“We wanted to everything we could at this point to try to make something good out of it and help out in any way that we can,” said Decker.

The team sported custom-made jerseys that Iurato helped design, honoring Lt. DeMonte and Sgt. Hamzy.

“Our season is in the spring so we couldn’t do anything immediately. So, this works out. We have a great night. Hopefully, it’s a great night for this community. Something positive to happen in this community which is what we’re looking forward to,” said head coach, Pete Egbert.

Just like the warm spring weather, the community embraced it all.

“It was meant to be, and we live a street away and I was telling her I love it. I think it’s awesome,” said Darlene Hovhanessian.

“When you can bring love together and peace and have complete strangers get together and enjoy each other’s company and time, that’s a beautiful thing,” said Gould.

All proceeds from ticket sales to concessions and the raffle tickets will go straight to the fallen officers’ families. So far, they’ve raised more than $2000 in ticket sales.

