Support, prayers continue for community rocked by shooting death of 2 Bristol police officers

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Ofc. Alex Hamzy were both shot and killed after responding to a domestic violence call in Bristol late Wednesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRISTOL, Conn. — A community continues to process the death of two Bristol police officers who were killed by gunfire late Wednesday night.

State police said in a release that the 911 call about a dispute between two siblings appears to have been a "deliberate act to lure law enforcement" to a home around 10:30 p.m. on Redstone Hill Road in town.

Authorities said they were still working to answer many questions about the confrontation.

Neighbors in the area said it was around 10:43 p.m.-10:45 p.m. when they saw police arriving at the home with their lights off. Those officers we now know were Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, Officer Alex Hamzy, and Officer Alec Iurato.

When DeMonte, Hamzy, and Iurato arrived at the scene, they were confronted by one of the suspects, later identified as 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher, who was outside of the home. Nicholas immediately began firing, striking all three of the officers, police said.

Robyn Laudon, who lives in the area, described the scene Wednesday night to FOX61's Julia LeBlanc.

"It was like a warzone. And the next thing you knew, there were sirens flying everywhere," said Laudon. "It was scary. It was actually scary [because] we don't get this. We don't have this. This is a quiet neighborhood."

Hamzy and DeMonte were fatally struck with one pronounced dead at the scene and the other after he was rushed to Bristol Hospital. Iurato was also rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery at Saint Francis Hospital for his serious gunshot wound. He was released around midday Thursday.

A neighbor said Nicholas shot his younger brother, Nathan, which led to the 911 call.

"He was arguing with his brother first, and I guess his brother was trying to stop him from going to do other things he was going to go do," said Norberto Rodriguez.

What Nick Brutcher had planned before the police arrived has not been addressed yet by law enforcement.

Police said Nicholas was shot dead at the scene and Nathan, wounded, had been taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is not known as of Friday morning.

DeMonte, 35, was hired in 2012 by the Bristol Police Department and was assigned to the patrol division.

DeMonte was also a school resource officer at Greene-Hills and West Bristol Schools and an advisor for the Bristol Police Explorer Cadet Program.

Throughout his career, DeMonte received several awards including the Silver Star, Officer of the Month, and in 2019 was a co-recipient of Officer of the Year.

Philip DeMonte, brother of Dustin, shared a statement with FOX61 Thursday evening, saying:

"He was a great man husband father and most of all brother. Great personality funny sense of humor just someone u always wanted to be around. He lived in North Haven with his wife 2 kids and one on the way. My brother loved his job and would do anything. He is definitely a hero my hero and I will miss him more than you will ever know. Tragic loss that should’ve never happened."

Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould said DeMonte was very focused on furthering his career and education. DeMonte held a bachelor's degree in criminology with a minor in psychology from Central Connecticut State University.

DeMonte is survived by his wife and two kids with one on the way, his parents, and siblings.

Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, was hired by the Bristol Police Department in 2014 and also assigned to the patrol division.

Gould said that Hamzy was born and raised in Bristol, graduating from Bristol Eastern High School in 2006.

Hamzy was assigned to the Central Region Emergency Response Team and also served as an advisor for the Bristol Police Explorer Cadet Program.

Gould said that throughout Hamzy's career, he had received numerous letters of commendation and recognition.

Hamzy is survived by his wife, parents, and two sisters.

Officer Alec Iurato, 26, was hired in 2018 and assigned to the patrol division. He serves on the Central Region Emergency Response Team.

Iurato holds a bachelor of arts degree in government, law, and national security.

He is currently recovering from his serious gunshot wound.

This act of violence disturbed community members to their core.

Thursday night, hundreds of people filled the seats of Bristol Eastern High School’s auditorium to pay their respects to the two men who were fathers, brothers, sons, and community members.

“It’s just not fair,” said Stefanie Mcbreirety. “That’s scary that that can happen here. We’re a big little town. You don’t think that something like that could happen here.”

While words are hard to describe this community's grief, their actions, and their turn out to honor the fallen brothers-in-blue prove they are a mighty community in a small town.

“It’s hard to put in feelings how you can help them or wanna help them and just be supportive of everybody," said resident Patrick Kelly.

Jason Bergeron had dropped food from Panera off for one of the officer's families Thursday, and returned to the department Friday.

“Nothing you could do will ever like, fix the situation or change it or, you know you can’t go back in the past, but we just want to do whatever you can to show your support," said Bergeron.

“On behalf of all the men and women of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, our sincerest condolences go out to the citizens of Bristol, the Bristol Police Department and most of all to the families of the fallen Officers. What we thought was unimaginable, became reality in less than a minutes time. As our police family works together every day, we will all grieve together. Our hearts are broken but our service to our citizens is ever-lasting. We will never forget our Bristol Police heroes," said Commissioner James Rovella, Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection

“[Wednesday] night was shattering for the Bristol Police. Losing a member of your law enforcement family is a heartbreaking tragedy. The Connecticut State Police offers sincerest condolences to our brothers and sisters at the Bristol Police Department as they cope with the unimaginable grief of losing two officers in the line of duty,” said Colonel Stavros Mellekas, CT State Police

The Bristol Police Union has started a Bristol Police Heroes Fund at Thomaston Savings Bank to support the families.

DeMonte and Hamzy's names will also be placed on the Connecticut Law Enforcement Memorial in Meriden, which pays tribute to the now 150 officers killed in the line of duty.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM