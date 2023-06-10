Woman in custody after firing gun at officers inside Bristol Police Department: Officials

The shooting incident comes nearly a year after the department lost two of its officers in an ambush attack.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRISTOL, Connecticut — A woman is in custody after she fired multiple rounds at the Bristol Police Department from the outside, officials said.

According to Bristol police, a woman entered the lobby of the department just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday. She then fired multiple rounds into the front lobby desk office window, which was vacant at the time.

Police said the rounds did not go through the bullet-resistant glass, and officers tried to contact her and negotiate with her to lay her weapon down.

As officers spoke with the woman, she reportedly shot more rounds at them. A Bristol officer returned fire; however, the rounds were stopped by the glass.

From there, the woman put the gun down, at which point officers deployed a taser and detained her without any serious injuries.

The woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crimes Division, along with the Inspector General's Office, is investigating the incident.

At this time, it's unknown if the woman will face any charges.

This shooting came after about a year when the department lost Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy in the line of duty. The two were shot and killed in an ambush while responding to a 911. Another officer at the scene, Alec Iurato, was injured in the ambush and returned fire, killing the suspect. Iurato recently returned to his job at the Bristol Police Department.

The Bristol Police Department is asking the public that unless they have essential police business to avoid the area on Friday.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.