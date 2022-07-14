Man struck, killed by vehicle in Bristol: Police

Police said the crash happened just after midnight on Middle Street (Route 229) near the Southington line.

BRISTOL, Conn — A 36-year-old man died after said he was struck by a vehicle overnight, Bristol police said.

The crash happened just after midnight on Middle Street (Route 229) near the Southington town line.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the man lying in the roadway and a vehicle. Officers gave the man medical attention until Bristol EMS arrived. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The man has not been identified at this time.

Police said the vehicle, driven by an unidentified woman in her 20s, was driving northbound on the road. The man was in the roadway when he was struck, according to police.

The crash shut the area of the road down for several hours while police investigated but it is now reopened.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact Bristol Police Officer Kosiba at 860 584-3035 with any information.

