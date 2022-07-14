x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Bristol

Man struck, killed by vehicle in Bristol: Police

Police said the crash happened just after midnight on Middle Street (Route 229) near the Southington line.

More Videos

BRISTOL, Conn — A 36-year-old man died after said he was struck by a vehicle overnight, Bristol police said.

The crash happened just after midnight on Middle Street (Route 229) near the Southington town line. 

When police arrived at the scene, they found the man lying in the roadway and a vehicle. Officers gave the man medical attention until Bristol EMS arrived. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The man has not been identified at this time.

RELATED: Overnight crash in Hartford kills 1, injures 2

Police said the vehicle, driven by an unidentified woman in her 20s, was driving northbound on the road. The man was in the roadway when he was struck, according to police. 

The crash shut the area of the road down for several hours while police investigated but it is now reopened. 

Anyone who witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact Bristol Police Officer Kosiba at 860 584-3035 with any information.

RELATED: Deadly wrong-way crash on I-291 East in Manchester: Troopers

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

Paid Advertisement