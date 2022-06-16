x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Bristol

Bristol police searching for missing woman

The circumstances of her disappearance are considered unusual according to the police.
Credit: Bristol Police Department

BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol police are asking the public to help find a missing woman. 

Debra Therrien, 61, is missing from Chapel St. in Bristol. Therrien is a white female, with short blonde hair, approximately 5' and hazel eyes. Her clothing is unknown.

RELATED: New Jersey man caught in the act of stealing oil from East Lyme restaurant: Police

Police said her family had contact with Therrien at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday but she did not show up for work. Therrien's vehicle and personal belongings were found at her house. 

The circumstances of her disappearance are considered unusual at this time and the Bristol Police Criminal Investigations Division is currently on the scene assisting the Patrol Division. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Anyone who's been in contact with Therrien or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Bristol Police at 860-584-3011. 

RELATED: PHOTOS: Hartford police search for suspect of fatal hit-and-run

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Racist flyers found scattered across Bristol