Bristol police searching for missing woman

BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol police are asking the public to help find a missing woman.

Debra Therrien, 61, is missing from Chapel St. in Bristol. Therrien is a white female, with short blonde hair, approximately 5' and hazel eyes. Her clothing is unknown.

Police said her family had contact with Therrien at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday but she did not show up for work. Therrien's vehicle and personal belongings were found at her house.

The circumstances of her disappearance are considered unusual at this time and the Bristol Police Criminal Investigations Division is currently on the scene assisting the Patrol Division.

Anyone who's been in contact with Therrien or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Bristol Police at 860-584-3011.

