Bristol

Bristol police searching for person who entered girl's bedroom

Surveillance cameras caught the suspect inside and outside the home.
Credit: Bristol PD

BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol police are looking to identify a person that entered a girl's bedroom early Saturday morning. 

Bristol police said at approximately 4:40 a.m., they received a call to a house on Ivy Drive. It was determined that the suspect had gained access to the home and entered the girl's bedroom. When the girl confronted the suspect, they fled the home. 

Surveillance cameras caught the suspect inside and outside of the home. 

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-301.

Credit: Bristol PD

