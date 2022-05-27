Bristol police search for 'vicious' dog that ran off after attack

The dog was attacking a person and a responding officer shot the dog, police said.

BRISTOL, Conn. — A search is underway for a dog that allegedly attacked a person and was shot by an officer on Friday morning, according to Bristol police.

Police officers were called to French Street for a "vicious dog complaint." The dog was attacking a person and a responding officer shot the animal, police said.

"The dog took off and its injuries are unknown at this time," Bristol police said on social media. The extent of the attack victim's injuries has not been released.

Police are still searching for the dog, who they described as being a medium brown Pitbull. No image of the animal was released by police.

Anyone who sees the dog is asked not to approach it and to call Bristol police at (860) 584-3011.

This is a developing story.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.