Lockdown lifted for Bristol schools after assault suspect flees nearby scene: Police

A suspect in a knife assault at a home on Columbus Boulevard prompted the lockdown by schools as a precaution.

BRISTOL, Connecticut — The lockdown at three Bristol schools was lifted Wednesday morning. Earlier police said a man fled the scene of an serious, unrelated assault nearby.

Police said at 8:49 a.m., they were called to a home on Columbus Boulevard near Route 6 for a serious assault with a knife. They said a man ran from the home on foot before police could arrive.

Police said, as a result, several schools in the area were placed on locked down out of an abundance of caution for several hours. Those schools include Ellen P. Hubbell School, Stafford Elementary School and Bristol Eastern High School, according to officials.

The assault is under investigation. The victim is being treated at an area hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Police said it appears to be a random incident and believed there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story.

This is a developing story.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.