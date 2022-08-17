Bristol police arrest 2 Massachusetts residents in connection with illegal 'street takeover'

Hundreds of cars blocked the intersection and area of Farmington Avenue (Route 6) and Stafford Avenue as spectators watched cars perform stunts.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRISTOL, Conn. — Editor's note: Video above originally aired June 22.

Bristol police have charged two people in connection with a "street takeover" that happened in June.

A "street takeover" is described by police as a new fad where illegal street racers block off an intersection or portions of the roadway. Then, individuals perform illegal stunts with their cars that endanger themselves and spectators.

The Bristol "street takeover" happened June 17 at the intersection of Farmington Avenue (Route 6) and Stafford Avenue. Police said they received reports that night of hundreds of cars blocking the area off and a large group of people gathering around to watch.

Police at the time said surveillance video from nearby videos helped them to identify some of the cars that were present.

On Wednesday, police announced they arrested two individuals from Chicopee, Massachusetts in connection with the incident. Police did not identify them by name at this time.

One individual was charged with interfering with an officer, disorderly conduct, unlawful assembly, and providing a false statement. The other individual was charged with unlawful assembly, disorderly conduct, improper use of a marker player, and operating an unregistered vehicle.

Police said additional arrests are pending at this time as they continue to investigate the incident.

If anyone has information about this incident or any video they wish to share, they are asked to contact Ofc. Finkle at 860-584-3011 or email at Monicafinkle@bristolct.gov. Individuals can remain anonymous if they wish.

--

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.