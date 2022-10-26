'Opening our doors' | Bristol's WCT Health & Wellness offering free counseling to community members

The free sessions are for any of the neighborhoods in Red Stone Hill, first responders, and impacted family members

BRISTOL, Conn. — While people in Bristol continue to come together after the tragedy that struck there, one business is on a mission to ensure the families and communities impacted have access to mental health services.

When you go past the Bristol Police Department, you’ll see thousands of examples of caring here.

People still trying to cope with the loss of two police officers two weeks ago. Just steps from Bristol police headquarters is WCT Health & Wellness.

“I don’t believe there should ever be any barrier to getting mental health help, especially in a time like this,” said co-owner, Stacey Reccehia.

A time following the murders of Bristol Police Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin Demonte. The business is now providing outreach with even more of a helping hand, now offering free therapy to those in need in the Bristol community.

“We decided to, any of the neighborhoods in the Red Stone Hill area that have been affected by this tragedy. Any first responder. Any family member on every side of this tragedy. We are opening our doors and welcoming them,” said Reccehia.

Reccehia said that everyone needs a safe space and they want to offer that without any financial burden.

“Regardless of what that barrier is, we want to help get them over that. Normalize what mental health is and we want to make sure that everyone has access to it” said Reccehia.

There isn’t a time stamp to the free access.

“I have no parameters on it. Really, I just want to extend it as far as we can reach,” said Reccehia.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News.

