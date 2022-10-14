'Just an amazing person': Brother remembers fallen Bristol police Sgt. Dustin DeMonte

Brothers Phil and Dustin DeMonte were also close in the sense that they are the only two in the family that worked as first responders, serving their communities.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BRISTOL, Conn. — Phil DeMonte had many words to describe his younger brother Dustin.

"Friendly, sense of humor, honest, great character, just an amazing person," said Phil.

And Dustin DeMonte, 35, took on many roles in his life in addition to being a sergeant for the Bristol Police Department.

"Father, husband, also a brother," Phil told FOX61 News over the phone on Friday.

Dustin DeMonte died late Wednesday night while responding to a home in Bristol. Officer Alex Hamzy also died in the incident, while Officer Alex Iurato was injured.

The brothers were close growing up and remained close as they each had kids. Dustin was a father of two toddlers with a third child on the way. Phil, 37, also has a toddler.

The loss is still fresh among the DeMonte family, with a long healing journey ahead.

"It's a very difficult process, we cope in different ways," Phil said. "I went off on my own [to cope], actually drove to my job to see my coworkers - I am an EMT myself."

The brothers were also close in the sense that they are the only two in the family that worked as first responders, serving their communities. And Dustin's good character was apparent since day one on the police force.

"When he got hired at the department, they couldn't find anything negative to say anything about him," Phil explained. "When they got dirt on all of the incoming officers, they couldn't find anything."

"He's had numerous accommodations; Officer of the Year," Phil added.

Dustin, a New York Yankees fan, was honored Friday with his fallen colleague Officer Alex Hamzy before game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Guardians.

"He's actually gonna be featured on the game today, on the big screen," Phil said.

Dustin also rooted for the Miami Dolphins and even had plans this weekend to go to the home game with his wife, according to Phil.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.