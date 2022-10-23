Bristol community raises money on behalf of Ofc. Alec Iurato for department

Three businesses partnered to host a raffle with proceeds going to the Bristol Police Department K9 fund in honor of Officer Alec Iurato.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Three Bristol businesses held a fundraising event Sunday to raise money for the Bristol Police Department K9 fund following a shooting that killed two officers and injured a third.

On October 12th, Lt. Dustin DeMonte, Sgt. Alex Hamzy, and Officer Alec Iurato were responding to a call when they were shot at in what police believe was an ambush. Officer Iurato was shot in the leg and survived while his two partners were killed.

A funeral was held for the two, both posthumously promoted, on Friday drawing in thousands from across the state and country.

Undone Salon, Sergio's Pizza, and Dunphy's Ice Cream partnered to host a six-hour fundraiser with raffle prizes. All the items were donated from an Xbox to gift cards to bikes. Dunphy's co-owner Kevin Fuller said he wanted to do something to honor Officer Iurato, who shot and killed the suspect that Wednesday night after being shot himself.

"I thought the best way to do that would be to do a fundraiser and then donate the money to our K9 fund because our K9 fund is self-funded," Fuller said. "Even though my heart is broken, I know they did what they loved.”

As a former member of the Bristol police commission, he knew the officers. He knew Sgt. Hamzy personally since the officer was in kindergarten.

More than 500 people showed up. Organizers say they surpassed $27,000 of the $30,000 they would like to raise. Money was also being raised for the Heroes Fund which goes to the families of the fallen officers.

“We were all devastated by this tragic event, and I wanted to do what I can to support everybody," Bristol teacher Janice Rustico said. “It’s nice to be together because it’s been a really horrific time for everybody. We all have heavy hearts, and so I think it’s a little therapeutic to be together.”

Kelly Houston says Officer Iurato is a hero and he needs support from the community.

"We just need to stand strong and stand together," she said.

Fuller says it was humbling to see the number of people show up. He said the way Officer Iurato acted was "unbelievable" and he wanted to recognize that.

He said today is the start of healing.

"It shows that good is going to win out. It shows the love of the community has. it shows that even through tragedy people can work together," Derek Jones, Bristol, said. “This guy is a hero. We have to do whatever we can to support him."

