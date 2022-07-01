Crash in Bristol leaves 1 man dead, teenager hospitalized: police

The names of the individuals involved have not been released at this time.

BRISTOL, Conn. — A crash in Bristol Friday morning killed a 61-year-old man and a teenager hospitalized with serious injuries.

Bristol Police responded at 9:05 a.m. to a report of a severe motor vehicle crash with injuries and entrapment on Farmington Ave. at Camp Street. When officers got to the scene they found two vehicles - one driven by a 17-year-old male and the other operated by a 61-year-old male who was entrapped.

The Bristol Fire Department was able to pull the 61-year-old out.

The 61-year-old was assessed by firefighters and became unresponsive as a lifesaving measure was needed. He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The 17-year-old was also taken to an area hospital for injuries sustained, according to police.

Initial investigation shows that one of the drivers was driving eastbound on Farmington Ave. as the other driver exited a business driveway into the driving path of the vehicle driving eastbound when they both collided.

Route 6 was closed for several hours due to the crash.

If anyone witnessed this crash, they are asked to contact Bristol Police Officer Jones at 860 584-3036 with any information.

