Fallen Bristol officers posthumously promoted

Now Lt. DeMonte and Sgt. Hamzy were killed after they were reportedly ambushed by a man while responding to a domestic violence call.

BRISTOL, Connecticut — Two fallen Bristol police officers have been posthumously promoted, according to the mayor's office.

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte is now Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Ofc. Alex Hamzy is now Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

The two officers were killed after they, along with Ofc. Alec Iurato, were ambushed as they responded to a "domestic violence" call at a home on Redstone Hill Road last Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. as officers asked Nathan Brutcher to come out of the home with his hands up. Nathan's brother, Nicholas, then reportedly opened fire on the officers. Officials said Nicholas fired "well over" 80 rounds.

Even with a gunshot wound to his leg, Iurato made his way around the house and back to a Bristol Police Department cruiser. Police said that from a vantage point, Iurato fired one shot striking and killing Nicholas.

The gunfire could be heard on surveillance footage obtained by FOX61 from a nearby home.

According to the state's judicial website, Nicholas had no criminal history.

With the investigation still underway, officials have not released what Nicholas' motivation may have been.

DeMonte joined the Bristol police force in 2012. He was also a school resource officer at Greene-Hills and West Bristol Schools and an advisor for the Bristol Police Explorer Cadet Program.

Hamzy, born and raised in Bristol, was hired in 2014 and also served as a patrol officer and an advisor for the cadet program. Hamzy would also serve on the Central Region Emergency Response Team (CR-ERT).

Fundraisers for the fallen officers' families have been set up.

Calling hours for Hamzy will be held Wednesday, October 19 from 12 noon to 8 p.m at the Lyceum 181 Main St. Terryville.

A funeral for both officers will be held Friday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford beginning at 11 a.m.

