Former Bristol mayor William Stortz reported missing

BRISTOL, Conn. — A former mayor of Bristol has been reported missing, and police have issued a Silver Alert, asking the public for help with finding him.

William Stortz, 85, left Bristol at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to go to an appointment in New Britain and has not returned, according to Bristol police.

He kept his appointment, police said, and was last seen in his 2010 gray Honda Accord with CT license plate 840HZY headed towards Walnut Hill Park in New Britain.

Stortz is described as a white man with brown eyes, gray hair, 5'11'', and around 190 lbs. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and khaki pants. He also walks with a cane.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.

