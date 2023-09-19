More hate crimes being investigated in Bristol

The police department is asking those who have surveillance footage of these incidents to send it over to police to help identify the suspects responsible.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Two incidents in Bristol over the weekend are being considered hate crimes and are currently under investigation, police announced Tuesday.

One incident consisted of a post made on the "Bristol Talks" Facebook page, where it showed a picture of a "racial slur written in chalk along the sidewalk in Rockwell Park," according to police. Police believe it happened over the weekend.

Another incident was discovered on Monday, where swastikas were being spray painted on signs near North East Middle School on Felice Road and Deer Park Road, police said.

The police department is asking those who have surveillance footage of these incidents to send it over to the police to help identify the suspect or suspects responsible.

"The Bristol Police Department is committed to making our community safe for all of our citizens, and we will vigorously investigate any crimes of hate and racism using all possible investigative tools and resources."

Anyone with information on suspects or has footage to provide is asked to contact Det. Dudzikowski at 860-314-4569. Tips can be left anonymously at 860-585-8477 or sent to BPDcrimewatch@bristol.gov.

About a month ago, Bristol dealt with another bout of hate speech being made on social media. A social media post depicting a "white supremacist group" rallying around a banner that said "Keep CT White" was posted online and sparked a police investigation. A former member of the Rotary Club and Farmers Market resigned after his comments regarding the "Keep CT White" post were deemed hateful.

