20K meals prepared for police attending Bristol officers' funeral services at Rentschler Field

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Before the joint funeral services of Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte, the two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty last week, teams of people have been dedicated to feeding police officers from all over the country who will be attending the funeral services at Rentschler Field.

It's tall order and just a short amount of time to get it done at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford. It is also a gesture of goodwill in the midst of tragedy.

The Cheshire-based Hometown Foundation is leading the efforts to provide free lunches for as many as 20,000 officers and first responders who are expected at the funerals at the stadium.

“The turnaround is quick but luckily we have a talented, dedicated team,” said Jenn McCollough, the events and marketing manager at the Hometown Foundation.

The team includes employees from Bozzuto’s Inc. - the parent of the Hometown Foundation, The Farmington Polo Club, The Aqua Turf, and Adams IGA Markets.

Dana Harrington, the head chef at the Farmington Polo Club, was on-site in the kitchens of Pratt & Whitney Stadium prepping his team to make thousands of meals.

“Thousands of hamburgers and hot dogs, thousands of pounds of potato salad and coleslaw and cupcakes to feed the officers,” Harrington said.

Harrington noted that the preparation to feed so many people with so little time means working around the clock.

“It’s terrible for the state of Connecticut but we are happy and honored to do what we need to do and help people,” Harrington said.

“This is the least we can do for [the officers] for all they do for us every day,” McCullough added.

The lunch for the police officers is scheduled to happen after the funeral services outside Gate B at the stadium.

