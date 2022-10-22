Limo driver shares 'emotional' moments of driving Lt. DeMonte's family to funeral

Fighting through tears, Twombly said his heart stopped when Lieutenant Dustin Demonte’s parents first got in his limousine Friday morning.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Friday was an extremely sad day across Connecticut but there’s been an overwhelming amount of support for fallen Bristol police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

The limo driver for Lt. DeMonte’s parents spoke exclusively to FOX61. He said it was an incredibly difficult ride to the funeral services, but the support from the community was felt inside that car.

“It was incredible,” said Ken Twombly, a limousine driver.

Fighting through tears, Twombly said his heart stopped when Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte’s parents first got in his limousine Friday morning.

“The father sat right up beside me and it was emotional,” said Twombly.

What was a difficult road to their son’s funeral at Rentschler Field in East Hartford was also filled with love from thousands of strangers, a love so strong, it stretched inside the car.

“He teared up a couple of times and so did I, I couldn’t help it, to you see all the firefighters with their flags on the overpasses on the highway. His father said Dustin loved his job and knew what he was getting into and we just kept commenting all the way up we couldn’t see the front of the motorcycle line,” said Twombly.

A sea of blue and red flashing lights were in a massive procession line. At that moment, Lt. DeMonte’s father Philip, without many words, shook his head in disbelief.

“People getting out and saluting and filming and the respect they were paying was phenomenal. All ages, it didn’t matter, everyone cared about this,” said Twombly.

It was the stories Philip told of his son that showed just how proud the DeMonte family is of their fallen hero.

“How dedicated he was, what a great kid, he was talked about his calling hours last night a little bit how his father’s 95-year-old mother was there and managed to sit through it,” said Twombly.

A ride unimaginably painful, somehow made comfortable by people like Twombly, who love the fallen officers and their families like their own.

“It was just allowing him to reminisce because that’s what people need to do if someone suddenly passes away, you need to talk about it and that person,” said Twombly.

