Man killed after being hit by vehicle in Bristol

The man's identity is being withheld until the next of kin is notified by police.

BRISTOL, Conn. — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Bristol on Saturday night.

Bristol police said at approximately 6:25 p.m., officers responded to the area of Pine Street at Mitchell Street for a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. When officers got there they found a male that was unresponsive and began life-saving measures until Bristol EMS arrived.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The driver and several witnesses remained on the scene.

Bristol police said the initial investigation determined that a male appeared from a private driveway on the north side of Pine Street and entered the roadway in a southern direction. When he entered the roadway, he walked in front of a westbound vehicle that was in the left-most westbound lane, where he was struck. The driver was able to make a controlled stop a short distance later and remained on the scene for police.

The Bristol Police Department's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to take over the investigation and Route 72 was closed off to traffic for several hours but later opened up at 10 p.m.

The identities of the pedestrian or driver are not being released at this time, as the next of kin are still being notified.

Police ask that if you witnessed the crash and would like to provide a statement, contact Officer Kosiba, at 860 584-3035.

