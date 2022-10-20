The names of 2 fallen Bristol officers permanently memorialized in Meriden: EXCLUSIVE

The names of DeMonte and Hamzy were the 149th and 150th names added to the 37-year-old memorial, that sits on the Connecticut Police Academy property in Meriden.

MERIDEN, Conn. — As many get set to say their final goodbyes to Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were shot to death last week, there is one place the public can go whenever they would like to honor them and other cops killed in the line of duty.

Several members of the Bristol Police Department watched intently Thursday morning as their friends and colleagues were memorialized at the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden.

"Whenever there is an officer or a trooper or anything to do with law enforcement, if they die on duty, I put their names on," said Marc Boucher, the owner of Independent Stone.

For four years, Boucher has handled the precision etching of names in the pillars of the Connecticut Law Enforcement Memorial, which is coordinated by the Police Association of Connecticut.

"In this situation, I felt it necessary to have the names put on the wall as soon as possible," said Middletown police officer Jay Bodell, who is also a member of the Board of Directors for the Police Association Of Connecticut.

"I want the Bristol Police Department. If they're here at the academy training, I want them to have a place that's not maybe a cemetery," Bodell added.

"It's held up great and unfortunately, we had to add two more names today and we hope that this is the last two," said a somber Bodell.

"I don't charge for this. I can't," said Boucher, who took roughly 15 minutes, using a stencil as his guide, to etch their names into stone.

This gratis work is a tip of the cap from the stone worker, who spends most days working in cemeteries.

"I do this for a living, but this is special to me," Boucher said with a broad smile.

The families of officers killed in the line of duty and the public are welcome to visit the memorial any day.

"For them [victims families] to be able to come up there and see their loved ones name I just hope it gives them a sense of peace and closure," Bodell said.

"When I can do something like this, it's pretty cool," added Boucher.

The upkeep of this memorial relies in part on donations from the public. To find out more, visit the Connecticut Law Enforcement Memorial webpage.

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tterzi@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

