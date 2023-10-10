Candlelight vigil for 2 fallen Bristol police officers: Parking and road closures

The North Main St. area in front of the police department will be closed starting at 6 p.m. and will reopen after the vigil concludes.

BRISTOL, Conn — The Bristol Police Department and the local community will be holding a vigil on Thursday evening to mark one year since the sudden losses of two police officers. That event is being held in front of the Bristol Police Department, which will call for a road closure.

The North Main St. area in front of the police department will be closed starting at 6 p.m.

The candlelight vigil is expected to be around 45 minutes long, from 7 p.m. to around 7:45 p.m. There is public parking across the street from the police department, as well as a parking garage behind the police department, accessible from Meadow St.

The vigil is being held to remember Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were shot and killed in an ambush attack.

DeMonte and Hamzy along with a third officer, Alec Iurato, had responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute between two brothers, Nicholas, and Nathan Brutcher. When the three officers arrived, DeMonte and Hamzy were ambushed by Nicholas Brutcher. DeMonte and Hamzy were shot and killed, while an injured Iurato managed to escape the ambush before shooting and killing Nicholas Brutcher.

Gabby Hamzy, a cousin of Alex Hamzy, is channeling that grief and loss into luminary bags which will raise money for the Sgt. Alex Hamzy Memorial Fund. Those luminary bags will be lighting up windows and porches in Bristol this week to remember the fallen officers.

“We just want awareness for these men in blue and what they do and how much they sacrifice their lives for us,” Gabby Hamzy said.

The luminary bags can be picked up at the Hamzy Law Firm, located at 140 Farmington Avenue, Bristol, for $3 each during regular business hours. Cash and Venmo payments are accepted.

