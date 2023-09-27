Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato returns to work after being injured in shooting that killed 2 officers

Iurato is working in the training division while he becomes readjusted to his duties at the police department, the deputy police chief said.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol police officer Alec Iurato has returned to work nearly a year after being injured in a shooting that killed two officers last year, the Mayor's office and police confirmed on Wednesday.

Deputy Police Chief Matthew Moskowitz said that Iurato returned to work in the training division while he was readjusted to his duties at the police department. It is unclear exactly when Iurato returned to work, but Moskowitz estimates it was around three weeks ago.

Iurato was recognized earlier this year for his actions on the night of Oct. 12, 2022, when Nicholas Brutcher had fatally shot fellow officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy during an ambush. While injured by the gunfire, Iurato shot and killed Brutcher.

Iurato won the National Officer of the Month award in January 2023, who said at the time that it was a "great honor," and that "it's not where we would like to be, but we believe because of what happened, everyone can understand what officers are going through around the nation."

Iurato had also been honored in April at a baseball game fundraiser by his alma mater's Misercordia University team, where he threw the first pitch. The money raised from the event went directly to the families of the fallen officers.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.