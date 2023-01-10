Officer Iurato to be inducted into National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame

TOLEDO, Ohio — Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato has been selected as one of the inductees into the 2023 National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame class.
Officer Iurato was involved in an October 2022 shooting incident that injured himself and killed Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.
During the ambush, an injured Iurato pulled himself away and fired a shot that downed Nicholas Brutcher, eventually killing him.
To be inducted, judges received scores of nominations detailing outstanding performance by law-enforcement professionals throughout the United States, and nine were recently selected for induction during this year’s event.
Iurato will be receiving the Courage in Service Award upon his induction.
The full list of awards is below:
Career Achievement Award
Tony Godwin, Garland,TX Police Department
Courage in Service Award
Alec Iurato, Bristol, CT Police Department
Distinguished Service Award
Lindsay Dozier, Fresno, CA Police Department
Distinguished Service Award
Maurice Edwards, Alexandria, VA Center for Missing and Exploited Children
Distinguished Service Award
Dr. Jonathan B. Flores, Alton, TX Police Department
Founder’s Award
Mike Troendle, Toledo, OH Police Department
Lifetime Law Enforcement Trainer Award
Dr. William Lewinski, Des Plaines, IL Force Science
Never Forgotten Award
Todd Grossgebauer, Riverton, UT Police Department
Scherer-Remsberg Lifetime Achievement Award
Sheryl McCollum, Peachtree City, GA , Cold Case Investigative Institute and Hapeville Police Department
The 2023 Inauguration Dinner will be held on March 30 from 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. EST at The Marriott Renaissance in downtown Toledo, Ohio.
