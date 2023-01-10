Officer Iurato to be inducted into National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame

Alec Iurato will be receiving the Courage in Service Award upon his induction.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato has been selected as one of the inductees into the 2023 National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame class.

Officer Iurato was involved in an October 2022 shooting incident that injured himself and killed Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

During the ambush, an injured Iurato pulled himself away and fired a shot that downed Nicholas Brutcher, eventually killing him.

To be inducted, judges received scores of nominations detailing outstanding performance by law-enforcement professionals throughout the United States, and nine were recently selected for induction during this year’s event.

Iurato will be receiving the Courage in Service Award upon his induction.

The full list of awards is below:

Career Achievement Award

Tony Godwin, Garland,TX Police Department

Courage in Service Award

Alec Iurato, Bristol, CT Police Department

Distinguished Service Award

Lindsay Dozier, Fresno, CA Police Department

Distinguished Service Award

Maurice Edwards, Alexandria, VA Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Distinguished Service Award

Dr. Jonathan B. Flores, Alton, TX Police Department

Founder’s Award

Mike Troendle, Toledo, OH Police Department

Lifetime Law Enforcement Trainer Award

Dr. William Lewinski, Des Plaines, IL Force Science

Never Forgotten Award

Todd Grossgebauer, Riverton, UT Police Department

Scherer-Remsberg Lifetime Achievement Award

Sheryl McCollum, Peachtree City, GA , Cold Case Investigative Institute and Hapeville Police Department

The 2023 Inauguration Dinner will be held on March 30 from 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. EST at The Marriott Renaissance in downtown Toledo, Ohio.

