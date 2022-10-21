Out-of-state police officers visit Bristol police memorial after fallen officers' funeral

The memorial was flooded with residents from neighboring towns and cities as well as police officers from other states after the funeral.

BRISTOL, Conn. — The city of Bristol leaned on one another Friday night after what was an emotional joint funeral for the two fallen officers.

Support was being poured in not just from neighboring towns and cities, but from other states.

It was just last week when Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were shot and killed in the line of duty.

The raw feelings of hurt and shock have still been lingering in the air.

"Actually, my son's friend was apparently outside taking the garbage out and he heard the gunshots," said James Misarti of Bristol.

That energy was felt the most at the memorial in front of the police department, one that has grown day to day.

Some Bristol residents have visited to add to the memorial but for others, it is to soak in a moment of silence.

"I ... I cried. Their sacrifice should not have had to happen and although I'm very happy they were able to keep us safe, I mourn for their families," said Stephanie Cubuna of Bristol.

Since the tragedy, support has been shown in many different ways, but there is one way that has been contagious.

"Seeing all the blue lights everywhere, all the signs in the yard, all the decorations people made," said Karen Misarti of Bristol.

Bristol police officers and their families were seen returning back to the police department Friday evening and some were from other states like Lt. Ernie Lucero from Thornton, Colorado.

He was with an organization called "Brotherhood for the Fallen" which has sent officers all over the country to funerals for fallen officers.

"It's a loss in any police agency when you have one officer that you lose but for a community here in Connecticut to lose two police officers in such a tragic and horrible way, it's heartbreaking," said Lt. Lucero.

That loss trembled through the voices of the two fallen officers' wives during the funeral.

"You made everything better, thank you for these beautiful children, wonderful memories that we will cherish forever," said Laura DeMonte, wife of Lt. Dustin DeMonte.

"He is my hero, my protection, the love of my life and of course my heart," said Katie Hamzy, wife of Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

Since Bristol Police suffered this big loss, Connecticut State Police have taken over and will continue to do so until Sunday morning.

After that, Bristol officers will return to their shifts.

Carmen Chau is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at cchau@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

