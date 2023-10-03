Person forced to jump from second-story window escaping Bristol house fire

Bristol fire officials confirmed that nobody was injured in the the incident but the two-family home is considered uninhabitable.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRISTOL, Conn. — A person was forced to jump from a second-story window to escape a fire in a two-family home in Bristol on Friday afternoon.

Bristol Fire Chief Richard Hart said fire crews got to the house on South Street just before 2:30 p.m. and observed a heavy fire.

Initial reports from the incident said one person was trapped and got out by jumping out of the window. EMS on the scene treated that person.

Hart said nobody was injured.

The fire was confined to the home's front half but has been deemed uninhabitable. The challenges crews faced were that a live wire fell across the road when they arrived and somewhat hoarding conditions on both floors of the house.

Suheidi Rivera, who was on the first floor of the house, told FOX61 News she was falling asleep on the couch, saw smoke, and ran out. She said the fire started and spread very quickly.

"All I see was dark and fire and I came out yelling, yelling, yelling calling my son come out son it’s fire, it’s fire," she said. "And I went through the middle of the fire and it went so fast I don’t even know."

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The American Red Cross will be assisting the families impacted.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.