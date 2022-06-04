$30K in rare coins, cash stolen from car in Bristol: Police

The victim went back to his car and scared the suspects off, but they took most of the coins and cash, police said.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Approximately $30,000 worth of rare, collectible coins and cash were recently stolen at a school parking lot in Bristol, after suspects ambushed a coin dealer's car, according to police.

The victim was returning from a coin show in Massachusetts and stopped at Bristol Eastern High School. It's believed the suspects followed the coin dealer from the coin show to the school, police said, which is a nearly 50-mile drive.

School surveillance footage showed the suspect vehicle waiting for the owner to walk away from the car, police said.

Two suspects then go up to the victim's car and break the rear window, according to police. The suspect driver stayed in the suspect car.

The victim went back to his car and scared the suspects off, but they took most of the coins and cash, police said.

Police are now looking for an older model Chrysler Pacifica, with temporary New Jersey license plate 371560T.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Detective Cote 860-314-4565 or christophercote@bristolct.gov.

