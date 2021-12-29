Shooting threat prompts police investigation at Bristol COVID testing site

Officers on scene ensured the area was safe, and the company made the decision to stop testing for the rest of the day.

BRISTOL, Conn. — A COVID-19 testing site in Bristol had to shut down early Tuesday after an unidentified woman waiting for a test made a threat to the company running the site.

On Tuesday at around 1:26 p.m., police responded to a large parking lot at 100 North Main Street. The parking lot was being used as a COVID-19 testing site being run by a private company, police said.

Police were told an unidentified woman called the company's main office and was upset about the service and time she was waiting in line. The unidentified woman threatened to shoot people at the Bristol site, according to police.

Officers on scene ensured the area was safe, and the company decided to stop testing for the rest of the day.

The testing site reopened Wednesday with two officers present.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Police said they released this update in response to misinformation they have seen posted on social media concerning the incident.

Police ask COVID-19 testing site attendees to be patient and civil, as there is a high demand for COVID-19 tests.

Anyone with information concerning the threat is asked to contact the Bristol police department at (860) 584-3011.

