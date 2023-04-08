Suspect taken into custody after barricading himself in Bristol home

Police said the incident happened on Woodbine Street.

BRISTOL, Connecticut — A suspect with an active warrant against him has been taken into custody Friday evening after barricading himself inside a Bristol house.

Bristol police said the incident involved a suspect who barricaded himself inside his house after police attempted to serve an arrest warrant on him. They did not say when the incident began, but shortly after 8 p.m. police were seen removing a man from the home. The Central Region Emergency Response Team (CRERT)was on the scene and helped work toward a resolution.

Police are still on scene, and motorists and other citizens are asked to avoid the area.

