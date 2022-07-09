'It’s very disturbing' | Suspicious man approaches students offering rides to school in Bristol

Police said the man wanted to start a company offering an alternative form of transportation for school students.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Parents and students are on edge after they heard a report of a suspicious man who asked students if they would like a ride to school.

"It’s very disturbing," said Denise Pyburn of Bristol.

Pyburn lives on Judson Avenue which is where police said the man approached students early Tuesday morning.

The man was allegedly recording the interactions with his cell phone.

"If someone came up to me and started taking pictures of me in broad daylight, I’d be very angry and I’d be frightened," added Pyburn.

Police said the man then went to Bristol Central High School to speak to the school resource officer.

The man explained he wanted to start a company to give rides to students and was curious about how to go about that.

However, students told FOX61 they think it is strange and something they have never seen in their neck of the woods.

"It’s a little nerve-wracking but I guess you have to pay attention to your surroundings and make sure that you look where you’re going and like there’s no people acting weird I guess," said Isaiah Fabrizio, a student of Bristol Central High School.

"I usually feel safe when I go to school," said Anna Melnyk, a student of Bristol Central High School.

After the man left the school, additional police officers approached him.

The man showed them his cell phone video which only showed his face and police said he never forced a student into his car.

He asked the students if they were interested in his business plan by offering another form of transportation to school.

Parents in the area of Judson Avenue said they are skeptical of this man's intentions.

"My children who are now grown went to Bristol Central High school and we never had any issues with anything like that," said Susan Stewart of Bristol.

Eventually, the man was told by police his actions were concerning and was told to not approach any more students and find another way to enforce his business plan.

Police said the man was not arrested and was not considered a threat to the community.

However, if you witness any other strange behavior, you are urged to reach out to the police immediately.

