Tunnel to Towers Foundation to pay off fallen Bristol officer's mortgage

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced on Friday they'd take on the mortgage held on the home of fallen Bristol Police Sergeant Dustin DeMonte.

DeMonte was one of the two Bristol police members that were killed in Wednesday night's shooting.

“These cowardly acts of violence targeting our first responders have to stop. Instead of preparing to celebrate the birth of their third child, the Demonte family is now facing a future without their husband and father. Two children will grow up with only memories, while their youngest sibling was robbed of the opportunity to be held by their dad. I spoke with the family today, and assured them they will be able to stay in the home where they have made so many memories,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

The Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off mortgages for families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who've been killed in the line of duty and leave behind young children.

