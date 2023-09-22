UConn star Azzi Fudd hosts 2 basketball camps this weekend in Bristol, Coventry

The camps will support young athletes while also celebrating Fudd's return after a knee injury sidelined her last season.

CONNECTICUT, USA — UConn women's basketball star Azzi Fudd will host basketball camps this weekend in Connecticut.

The sophomore guard, former McDonald's All-American, National Player of the Year, and 3-time USA Basketball gold medalist will also celebrate her return after a knee injury sidelined her last season.

The camps aim to support UConn fans and young student-athletes in the local community, and attendees can expect to learn new skills and drills and participate in competitive games, along with giveaways and Q&A sessions.

The first camp will be held at Chippen Hills Middle School in Bristol from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., where 30 selected middle and high school girls will get to develop their basketball skills alongside Fudd. The camp's goal is to allow students to gain insight into Fudd's training techniques, experiences, and expertise.

The second camp will be at Coventry High School from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The camp is open to boys and girls of all ages and will be a chance for the community to connect and interact with Fudd. A portion of the proceeds raised from the event will be donated to the school to support year-round sports.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

