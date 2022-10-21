Virginia family travels to Bristol to honor fallen officers

The memorial outside the Bristol Police Department has grown daily to include items from across the region and visitors from even further away.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Ever since Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were shot to death in an ambush last week, support for these fallen heroes, their families and police, in general, has grown.

And many, including the officers' families, are hopeful their deaths will give new life to how we all treat one another.

The memorial outside the Bristol Police Department has grown daily to include items from across the region and visitors from even further away. A family of Bristol natives, who has since moved to Virginia, said they simply had to return to pay their respects.

"It's always been home and this just hurts really bad," said Tina Rogers of Virginia.

It hurts for them, in part because DeMonte was her son's school resource officer.

"I feel sad and kind of mad a little bit," said 5th grader Jonathan Diaz of Virginia.

A Hamden man and his son were out car shopping in neighboring Plainville on Friday and decided they too needed to pay their respects.

"I have two friends from my town that are Hamden cops, and you know it's a really moving tribute with what they did here to these brave officers, who gave their lives for us," said Brian Roche of Hamden.

In North Haven Friday morning, hundreds of motorcycle cops from throughout New England and New York lined their bikes up early, while those watching DeMonte's funeral procession reflected on why they were there.

"I think of the families of these two officers and one of them having young children and I have a young child and I can't imagine what they're going through today," said Brad Zack of Wallingford.

Lt. DeMonte's wife, Laura, is pregnant with their third child, who is due in the spring.

"I always remember him for his kindness and our community needs to heal and you know show that they have support in the town," said Maureen Cruz, North Haven.

She too is a cop's wife.

"You know when you marry a man of the badge, you marry the badge too," Cruz said. "So, you have to be supportive of the ones you love."

