'White supremacists' gathering depicted in social media post under investigation in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. — The Bristol Police Department is investigating a recent social media post that has been deemed "hate speech."

The post was made by what police said is a "white supremacist group," and in the photo, a group is seen holding flares and a sign that says "Keep CT White."

Police believe the gathering happened on or about Saturday, Aug. 19 in the area of Route 72 and Todd. St.

Bristol police are working with federal and state law enforcement partners to investigate the gathering.

Police did not identify the group's name and which social media platform the group posted the photo to avoid promoting the group.

"The Bristol Police Department continues to stand with all members of our community and always condemns groups of hate in the strongest possible way," Bristol police said in a statement.

Anyone with information on this event is asked to call Detective Ward at 860-584-3039, anonymously at 860-585-TIPS (8477) or via email at BPDCrimeWatch@bristolct.gov.

