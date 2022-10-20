'It’s just horrific' | Wolcott restaurant puts on Thursday night dinner fundraiser supporting fallen Bristol police officers

Over 200 pre-ordered dinners were requested, and people started to pick up their dinners from 4 to 8 p.m.

WOLCOTT, Conn. — A small, family-owned restaurant in Wolcott made some changes to their weekly Thursday night dinner.

This time, their cause was to pay it forward to the families of the fallen Bristol police officers.

"It’s just horrific. I can’t believe families have to go through this," said Doreen Zukauskas, owner of LaFortuna Restaurant.

Zukauskas was overcome with emotion. She knew she had to do something as soon as she heard the news last week.

For more than eight years, her business has held a weekly Thursday night dinner.

Each week, money from the pre-ordered dinners goes to support a different cause. This week, it is for the families of the two fallen officers.

"This is probably the only thing we can do to help, to help the families out," added Zukauskas.

Over 200 orders were placed and one by one, cars showed up to the back parking lot to pick up their dinners.



Each dinner cost $12 and 20% of the sales would go directly to the Bristol Police Heroes Fund.

There was also a jar for anyone who wanted to make additional donations.

"Of all the things we do in the restaurant here, Thursday nights are my favorite thing to do, to be able to give back and this is one of the greatest ones we’ve ever done," added Zukauskas.

A Wolcott mom told FOX61 she and her family rarely eat out since money is tight, but she knew supporting this cause was a no-brainer especially since her cousin is also a police officer.

"Still sad. Being a mom, I just wish her the best and I know how hard it is to be pregnant and alone," said Danni Lefebvre of Wolcott.

For others who do not have a law enforcement connection, the dinner meant more than putting food in their stomachs, it was to send a message of condolences.

"It’s just a terrible thing to happen. They put their lives on the line every day. They go to work. They just want to come home from work," said Susan Manter of Wolcott.

The owners of LaFortuna Restaurant are known for their generous acts in the community. Their next biggest one will be during the holidays when they close the restaurant down to invite the homeless over for a hot meal.

Carmen Chau is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at cchau@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

