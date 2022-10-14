'Just amazing' | Hundreds gather in Bristol at vigil for fallen Officer Alex Hamzy

Crowds lined up along the sidewalks by the Bristol Police Department to pay their respects and to show their support.

BRISTOL, Conn. — The Bristol community showed up in numbers Friday night for the vigil and procession for Officer Alex Hamzy.

Hours before the vigil was scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., crowds of families arrived early and lined the sidewalk along North Main Street across and in front of the police department.

"I couldn’t believe when I came around the corner. Oh my God! All the people. Just amazing," said Doreen Bonhorst of Bristol.

A fire truck extended its ladder to raise the American flag high up in the air.

Candles were lit and many saluted the Bristol police officers as they drove by.



"It’s our hometown. It’s our local police and they’re wonderful ….. it’s hard to talk," said Judith Ackley of Bristol.

Police Chief Brian Gould looked at the crowds to thank them for their support.

In return, that 'thank you' was reciprocated by the crowd.

"It hit us all to the point where words just don’t apply. No words can say the grief the town is in right now," said Greg Hahn of Bristol.

The hearse carrying Officer Hamzy left many in tears. It was then followed by police cruisers from other cities and towns.

The support and love did not stop at the vigil and procession.

Local businesses like Sign Source have been receiving nonstop orders for the signs they have been making.

The owner, Mike McAdam said it started out as the business making the signs for themselves, but when it was shared on social media, their phone rang off the hook.

Money collected from the orders will go directly to the families of the three officers.

"One of our suppliers did a really nice job in getting us an overnight shipment of the stands for the signs. We ordered them yesterday. We got 500 of them in today," said McAdam.

He said he will keep making the signs until people do not want them anymore.

Each sign costs $20. So far, they have collected up to $8,000 to donate to the families of the three officers.

