Canton PD charge New Britain 'Peeping Tom' with voyeurism following 3 complaints

Canton police said they will continue to investigate any other incidents and bring forth more charges if needed.

CANTON, Conn. — A New Britain man on voyeurism charges after Canton police linked him to two incidents in September and one this week.

Police began investigating a complaint of voyeurism at a home in the Collinsville section of town on Sept. 30. Police said the incident had similarities to a complaint also received by the department earlier in September, also occurring in Collinsville.

During the investigation, police obtained photographic and video evidence in both incidents, and DNA evidence was found at the most recent location.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, police were alerted to another possible active voyeurism complaint in Collinsville.

Officers arrived at the scene and apprehended 40-year-old Craige Stephens.

Stephens was charged with voyeurism, criminal trespassing in the third degree, and public indecency.

He was held on a $50,000 bond and is expected in court later today.

The Canton Police Department is asking any residents in the Collinsville area to review any recent home surveillance video they may have and contact them if they notice anything suspicious.

Officials said they will investigate past incidents and bring additional charges against Stephens as necessary.

