x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hartford County

18 catalytic converters stolen from Plainville school bus yard: police

Officials said 18 catalytic converters were stolen in the overnight hours between Monday and Tuesday.

More Videos

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — More than a dozen catalytic converters were stolen from Plainville school buses overnight, police said.

Police said the incident happened in the overnight hours between Monday and Tuesday at an unknown time. Police said a person or group of people entered the DATTCO school bus property on South Canal Street in Plainville by cutting a large hole in the fence. 

Inside, 18 catalytic converters were stolen from school buses. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

The theft was found by a DATTCO employee shortly after 5 a.m., police said.

The schools had their normal start time but some students who ride vans and smaller buses were delayed by two hours as DATTCO worked to get buses for use from other depots, said Superintendent of Schools Steve LePage.

"We have a great relationship with Dattco, and they have handled everything professionally and are working on solutions," said LePage.

Police continue to investigate the thefts. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Steven Chase at 860-747-1616 ext 283.

RELATED: Police arrest man allegedly trying to break into cars at Southington elementary school

RELATED: Hamden community forum addresses uptick in crime

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

 