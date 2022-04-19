18 catalytic converters stolen from Plainville school bus yard: police

Officials said 18 catalytic converters were stolen in the overnight hours between Monday and Tuesday.

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — More than a dozen catalytic converters were stolen from Plainville school buses overnight, police said.

Police said the incident happened in the overnight hours between Monday and Tuesday at an unknown time. Police said a person or group of people entered the DATTCO school bus property on South Canal Street in Plainville by cutting a large hole in the fence.

Inside, 18 catalytic converters were stolen from school buses.

The theft was found by a DATTCO employee shortly after 5 a.m., police said.

The schools had their normal start time but some students who ride vans and smaller buses were delayed by two hours as DATTCO worked to get buses for use from other depots, said Superintendent of Schools Steve LePage.

"We have a great relationship with Dattco, and they have handled everything professionally and are working on solutions," said LePage.

Police continue to investigate the thefts. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Steven Chase at 860-747-1616 ext 283.

