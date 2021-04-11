Children line up for their COVID-19 vaccine at UConn Health clinic

The organization held its first pediatric vaccination clinic on Thursday

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Just days after the pediatric Pfizer vaccine got the green light from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, health systems across Connecticut have not wasted any time getting shots in little arms.

UConn Health hosted its first clinic for 5 to 11-year-old children at their Outpatient Pavilion in Farmington on Thursday.

"Now, hitting the next population of the children to help them get more involved with their sports and regular activities, it’s huge. It’s an exciting moment that we’re finally here," said Joanne Boucher, Director of Ambulatory Operations for UConn Health.

UConn Health is planning to vaccinate 50 kids on Thursday and 50 more on Friday. On Saturday, they're looking to get 100 shots in arms. There are open appointments for Friday and Saturday, but by phone only. There are no walk-ins.

HAPPENING NOW:@uconnhealth is hosting its first pediatric vaccine clinic for kids 5-11 years old.



50 kids are signed up for today. They hope to vaccinate 50 more tomorrow, and 100 Saturday.



Appointment only.



Listen to why these kids are getting their shots.@FOX61News pic.twitter.com/yufHJuJK65 — Julia LeBlanc (@JuliaLeBlancTV) November 4, 2021

FOX61 caught up with the kids as they were getting their first dose. Many were nervous, as Boucher said they typically can be about shots, but most were brave and happy to be there.

“I like being immune to viruses and being able to have a low percentage that I catch it," said Nicholas Mortensen, a 10-year-old from Simsbury.

Nicholas' dad is a doctor at UConn Health. He and his mom have been patiently waiting for the approval to come down from federal regulators. Now, they said they feel a sense of relief.

"I know that he’s protected and I don’t have to always worry about what’s going to happen, when I send him classes and with his friends," said Christine Mortensen, Nicholas’ mom.

One pair of friends from West Hartford came to the clinic with their moms just before school. Both 10-year-old Cayla Covici and 11-year-old Katelyn Huang said they will feel safer at school, now that they have their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Similar reasons motivated both girls to get their shots.

"So I can have sleepovers with my friends that I haven’t had sleepovers with," Covici said.

"Because I get to travel and have sleepovers," Huang said.

The two girls are eager to get back to normal, especially when it comes to learning in school.

"Now, sometimes when our teacher is explaining stuff, it can be like a little hard to understand," Covici said.

UConn Health got a shipment of about 600 vials of the pediatric Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday. They'll get hundreds more soon, and they plan to host more clinics for kids.

Two more clinics will be held at the Outpatient Pavilion on Dowling Way in Farmington on Friday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They're also planning on heading to Tolland Public Schools to bring the vaccine to the kids. Parents will need to be present.

There are no walk-ins. Parents need to call the COVID-19 vaccine scheduling line at (860) 679-5589.

Julia LeBlanc is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jleblanc@fox61.com Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.