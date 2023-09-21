Cider season starts in Burlington

That slight chill means more biz at the mill.

BURLINGTON, Connecticut — They’ve been crushing it since 1912, that’s what they say at Hogan’s Cider Mill in Burlington.

The more than century-old cider mill is primed for business to pick up as the calendar turns to autumn.

Chet Dunlap, who has owned Hogan’s for the past 33 years said, “Fall is in the air, apples are being crushed, and that’s where I come in.”

Dunlop said the word has gotten out about the unpasteurized style of cider he makes.

“Authenticity is a good thing, we can say that about our cider, it’s been made the same way for a long time," said Dunlap.

Margaret Borla, who is Chet’s daughter, and among her other jobs at the mill, runs the popular social media pages said, “We have people driving 5-6 hours to come try our drinks, to try our cider, so we’ve become a destination of sorts.” Chet added, “I’d say a third of the cars in our parking lot are from out of state.”

As the fall season is about to come into full force, Dunlop said they will be busy at Hogan’s, but he welcomes the business every year. “Just the beauty of things, the freshness of the air, the apples, the crushing of the apples, just the whole ambiance of it.” Margaret then said, “We have our cider donuts, the pumpkins are out, we’re ready for Fall here.”

