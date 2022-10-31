Enfield movie theater enters agreement to be more accessible to those with disabilities

The changes include things like changing bathrooms, signs, and audio system.

ENFIELD, Conn. — A movie theater complex has entered into an agreement with the federal government to be more accessible under the Americans With Disabilities Act.

The U.S. Attorney's office said Cinemark theaters in Enfield Square agreed that they were "not physically accessible to persons with mobility disabilities."

The agreement will require Cinemark to:

Add ADA-compliant signage at exits and auditoriums

Provide an accessible dining surface in the concession area

Acquire more receivers to use with its assistive listening system

Make numerous changes in the bathrooms, such as moving grab bars, removing a step up at a threshold, and making a bathroom door easier to open.

Cinemark has three years to make the changes required by the agreement and must submit certifications concerning compliance to the U.S. Attorney’s Office every six months until it fully complies with the deal.

“Today’s settlement helps to ensure that everyone in Connecticut can participate equally in our community, regardless of ability,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. “My office is committed to enforcing federal law to eradicate barriers to access, inclusion and equal opportunity. I am pleased that Cinemark has agreed to do the right thing and make their theater in Enfield accessible to persons with disabilities.”

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.