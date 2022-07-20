Batterson Park Conservancy terminated by city of Hartford

"We're surprised, disappointed, and a little confused and saddened," said Neil Patrick Connors, co-founder of Batterson Park Conservancy.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Batterson Park Conservancy volunteers were left shocked and searching for answers after the city of Hartford suddenly ended its relationship.



"We're surprised, disappointed, and a little confused and saddened," said Neil Patrick Connors, co-founder of Batterson Park Conservancy.



Connor said it had been a wave of emotions for the Batterson Park Conservancy, comprised of neighbors and volunteers whose sole mission is to restore and preserve Batterson Park and the surrounding lands.

John Kostal is the Avon Crew Team Coach. He said he and his crew used Batterson Park for practice during the season and began working as clean-up volunteers with BPC to help keep the parks clean.



"We would pick up trash, cut brush, remove poison ivy, but the coaches would do that," Kostal explained. "And it's just, you know, try to make it a more hospitable place because, during the season, it's really our home away from home."

Kostal said the Park truly has the potential to be a gem in the community once again. However, he said, like many, his team is saddened that they are no longer a part of the parks restoration efforts. He said the mission of the Batterson Park Conservancy was important to many.



"Again, when you have people who are right here who are invested in it, that being close, the closer you are to a project, the better the outcome is better to be, "said Kostal.



Connors said the organization also worked towards its mission by doing nonprofit fundraising.



"It was always supposed to be a partnership between the cities to restore the park with a nonprofit element to restore it into the future," stressed Connors.



However, after receiving a letter from the City of Hartford, the partnership is ending.



While the Park sits in New Britain and Farmington, it's owned by Hartford, and the letter says all volunteer operations, organizing, meetings, and fundraising is now suspended.



"They shut the nonprofit conservancy operation completely down and told us, in fact, to cease operation," said Connors.



Despite the abrupt partnership ending, BPC and the City of Hartford clarified what this means for the Park.



"The $10 million restoration of the Park will still be proceeding," said Connors. "However, the partnership we had planned with Patterson Park Conservancy to fundraise and provide programming for the Park into the future has been terminated."



Connors said to his knowledge, the city of Hartford hasn't provided an alternative structure to replace what Batterson Park Conservancy was going to provide for the Park.



The city released a statement that reads:



"We're moving ahead with the $10 million restoration and renovation of Batterson Park, which will be a tremendous benefit both to the city and the region — and we're committed to working in partnership with our neighbors in Farmington and New Britain as we do it. This particular organization, while it includes some very passionate people, just turned out not to be the right one to support the work and ultimately ensure the sustainability of the Park for many years to come."



The termination is effective starting September 12, 2022.

